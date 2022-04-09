ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Garrett Nelson puts improved quickness on display in spring game as pass rushers enjoy solid day

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlMDn_0f4f2iZX00

Sure, the first half of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game featured no tackling, but thud.

But that didn't stop the ultracompetitor in Garrett Nelson from liking this stat: The Husker offense was held to nine first downs on 12 first-half drives.

Thud or not, the Husker defense put a lot of pressure on the offensive line in front of 50,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium.

Observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies; Casey Thompson; and more

"The standard is set and has been set from last year of what defense we want to be," said Nelson, a junior outside linebacker and one of the team's leaders. "Putting a lot of the weight on my shoulders, putting a lot of weight on the other guys' shoulders defensively to uphold that standard and progress into the elite category."

Nelson himself has taken steps to elevate his game. The Scottsbluff graduate has added 10 pounds to his frame (he's listed at 245 pounds) and he said he dropped about 4% body fat.

The hope is it helps him become faster and quicker around the edge, especially against some of the trees of the Big Ten.

"The quickness is definitely there and it has been throughout the spring," said Nelson, who had five sacks last season. "I wanted to keep getting better and as we start playing in the Big Ten against those first-round tackles, I wanted to be able to do that against them."

Nelson had a pair of "thud" sacks in Saturday's spring game, won by the defense. Both sacks came against the No. 1 offensive line, including one on the first drive featuring quarterback Casey Thompson.

Jimari Butler had a sack, Caleb Tannor had a good push several times and Nash Hutmacher penetrated through the middle from his defensive tackle position.

It was a welcomed sight for a defense that wants to create more sacks.

"Today I felt their presence a little bit but if I can maneuver the pocket and move around a little bit I usually can find a completion and find a way to get the ball off," Thompson said of the pass rush. "When I need to I will scramble but Garrett and the defensive line did a really good job today."

Nebraska's front seven has been thin this spring because of injuries. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass are injured.

The defensive front also had to replace guys like Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.

That opened the door for some younger guys to get more reps this spring, and Ty Robinson said he's gotten so much work this spring that he feels like he's 35 years old.

"I think we're confident with the guys we have up front, to be able to play versus the Big Ten teams," said junior lineman Colton Feist. "Everybody's just trying to get better each and every day, and I think we did a very good job of that this spring."

The Huskers will hit it hard again when fall camp opens, and guys like Rogers will be back. However, there are question marks for a defensive unit that must replace a lot of veterans, including JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Despite the losses, the Huskers are thinking about progressing and not rebuilding.

Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground

Nelson said he thinks about it all the time.

"I don't want there to be a fall-off," he said. "I don't want there to be a drop-off."

2 crowd-pleasing defensive moments

* With no tackling in the first half, there were not a lot of "ooh" and "ahh" opportunities for the defense, but sophomore safety Isaac Gifford had a really nice pass deflection on a seam route that seem destined for a completion in the second quarter.

* The lone interception of the game came in the fourth quarter when Iowa Western juco transfer Darius Moore picked off a pass from Heinrich Haarberg that was key in lifting the defense to the win.

Defensive spring game stock-riser

Nelson. The Scottsbluff native looks ready to take that next big step, and his improved quickness showed in the first half of Saturday's spring game.

Quotable

"Summer condition starts today, so it's really important that we all understand that we all can get better. We watch the film from today and we learn what we can get better at. And then from there, just keep getting faster, stronger, more physical to compete in the Big Ten." — redshirt freshman linebacker Blaise Gunnerson.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Leinart Gives First Impression Of Lincoln Riley At USC

Former Oklahoma Sooners leader Lincoln Riley has re-energized the USC football program as the Trojans’ new head coach heading into the 2022 season. USC legend Matt Leinart, who visited Southern California for Friday’s spring practice, is thrilled by the outlook of the program moving forward. “Stopped by @USC_FB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Wyoming News

What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays

The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
FOOTBALL
Wyoming News

Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them

The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickness#American Football#Husker
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice

More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Greg Hansen: With better QBs and a beefed-up line, Jedd Fisch's overhaul reaches Stage II

If all goes according to Jedd Fisch’s boundless ambition, Arizona’s spring football game will someday draw 15,000 or 20,000 fans, he will no longer have to hire entertainment acts, supply thousands of free water guns to fans, or count on Tedy Bruschi and Adia Barnes to help create a buzz. But for now, Arizona’s spring game is still a tough sell, and not all of it has to do with a team coming off a 1-11 season. ...
TEMPE, AZ
Wyoming News

Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game

If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. ...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

UW’s weakside LBs show growth, competition expected to last into fall

LARAMIE – In a spring filled with position battles for the University of Wyoming, the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker role is as wide open as any spot on the team. UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl says returning sophomores Shae Suiaunoa and Connor Shay are “probably the lead two right now,” but he also points to Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and redshirt freshmen Sam Scott and Read Sunn as players that have made progress at the position. Bohl expects the competition for the No. 1 spot to go all the way up to the Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois, and potentially beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
The Spun

Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit

Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness

Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Four lingering questions after spring ball: Still much to learn about offense and Thompson

The Red-White Spring Game provided a glimpse into Nebraska's new-look offense and into the program in general. But plenty of questions remain, including these four: Can the Mark Whipple/Scott Frost offense get rolling quickly in 2022? Frost said Nebraska coaches kept the run game scheme "dreadfully simple" Saturday. What's more, Casey Thompson, the likely starting quarterback, played only three series. Hey, there was no reason for the Huskers to show all their cards in a scrimmage. For his part, Thompson said the run game was...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy