Garrett Nelson puts improved quickness on display in spring game as pass rushers enjoy solid day

Sure, the first half of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game featured no tackling, but thud.

But that didn't stop the ultracompetitor in Garrett Nelson from liking this stat: The Husker offense was held to nine first downs on 12 first-half drives.

Thud or not, the Husker defense put a lot of pressure on the offensive line in front of 50,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium.

Observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies; Casey Thompson; and more

"The standard is set and has been set from last year of what defense we want to be," said Nelson, a junior outside linebacker and one of the team's leaders. "Putting a lot of the weight on my shoulders, putting a lot of weight on the other guys' shoulders defensively to uphold that standard and progress into the elite category."

Nelson himself has taken steps to elevate his game. The Scottsbluff graduate has added 10 pounds to his frame (he's listed at 245 pounds) and he said he dropped about 4% body fat.

The hope is it helps him become faster and quicker around the edge, especially against some of the trees of the Big Ten.

"The quickness is definitely there and it has been throughout the spring," said Nelson, who had five sacks last season. "I wanted to keep getting better and as we start playing in the Big Ten against those first-round tackles, I wanted to be able to do that against them."

Nelson had a pair of "thud" sacks in Saturday's spring game, won by the defense. Both sacks came against the No. 1 offensive line, including one on the first drive featuring quarterback Casey Thompson.

Jimari Butler had a sack, Caleb Tannor had a good push several times and Nash Hutmacher penetrated through the middle from his defensive tackle position.

It was a welcomed sight for a defense that wants to create more sacks.

"Today I felt their presence a little bit but if I can maneuver the pocket and move around a little bit I usually can find a completion and find a way to get the ball off," Thompson said of the pass rush. "When I need to I will scramble but Garrett and the defensive line did a really good job today."

Nebraska's front seven has been thin this spring because of injuries. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass are injured.

The defensive front also had to replace guys like Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.

That opened the door for some younger guys to get more reps this spring, and Ty Robinson said he's gotten so much work this spring that he feels like he's 35 years old.

"I think we're confident with the guys we have up front, to be able to play versus the Big Ten teams," said junior lineman Colton Feist. "Everybody's just trying to get better each and every day, and I think we did a very good job of that this spring."

The Huskers will hit it hard again when fall camp opens, and guys like Rogers will be back. However, there are question marks for a defensive unit that must replace a lot of veterans, including JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Despite the losses, the Huskers are thinking about progressing and not rebuilding.

Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground

Nelson said he thinks about it all the time.

"I don't want there to be a fall-off," he said. "I don't want there to be a drop-off."

2 crowd-pleasing defensive moments

* With no tackling in the first half, there were not a lot of "ooh" and "ahh" opportunities for the defense, but sophomore safety Isaac Gifford had a really nice pass deflection on a seam route that seem destined for a completion in the second quarter.

* The lone interception of the game came in the fourth quarter when Iowa Western juco transfer Darius Moore picked off a pass from Heinrich Haarberg that was key in lifting the defense to the win.

Defensive spring game stock-riser

Nelson. The Scottsbluff native looks ready to take that next big step, and his improved quickness showed in the first half of Saturday's spring game.

Quotable

"Summer condition starts today, so it's really important that we all understand that we all can get better. We watch the film from today and we learn what we can get better at. And then from there, just keep getting faster, stronger, more physical to compete in the Big Ten." — redshirt freshman linebacker Blaise Gunnerson.