Saint Louis, MO

Loved ones attend funeral for teen killed in Orlando thrill ride mishap

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Family, friends and former teammates said goodbye Saturday to a larger-than-life teen who was killed in March after falling off a thrill ride in Orlando, Florida. Hundreds attended the homegoing services for a 14-year-old Tyre Sampson of St. Louis County. The funeral was held...

