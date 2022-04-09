ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What does political upheaval in Pakistan mean for the world?

By Reuters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZ0s5_0f4f0sDz00
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Imran Khan during a meeting in Moscow on 24 February, the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Sunday after three years and seven months in power.

A new government will be formed, most likely under opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, after parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new prime minister.

The country of more than 220 million people lies between Afghanistan to the west, China to the north-east and India to the east, making it of vital strategic importance.

Since coming to power in 2018, Khan’s rhetoric has become more anti-American, and he expressed a desire to move closer to China and, recently, Russia – Khan held talks with President Vladimir Putin, on 24 February, the day the invasion of Ukraine began.

Pakistan’s powerful military has traditionally controlled foreign and defence policy, but Khan’s sharp public rhetoric had an impact on a number of key relationships.

Afghanistan

Ties between Pakistan’s military intelligence agency and the Islamist Taliban have loosened in recent years.

Now that the Taliban are back in power – amid an economic and humanitarian crisis due to a lack of money and international isolation – Qatar is arguably the country’s most important foreign partner, a position once held by Pakistan.

Tensions have risen between the Taliban and Pakistan’s military, which has lost several soldiers in attacks close to their mutual border. Pakistan wants the Taliban to do more to crack down on extremist groups and worries they will spread violence into Pakistan. That has begun to happen already.

Khan had been less critical of the Taliban over human rights than most foreign leaders.

China

Khan consistently emphasised China’s positive role in Pakistan and in the world at large.

The $60bn (£46bn) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which binds the neighbours together, was conceptualised and launched under Pakistan’s two established political parties, both of which are likely to share power in the new government.

Potential successor Sharif, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, struck deals with China directly as chief minister of the eastern province of Punjab, and his reputation for getting major infrastructure projects off the ground while avoiding political grandstanding could in fact be music to Beijing’s ears.

India

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since independence in 1947, two of them over the disputed Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir.

Tensions along the de facto border in Kashmir are at their lowest level since 2021, thanks to a ceasefire. But there have been no formal diplomatic talks for years because of deep distrust over a range of issues, including Khan’s extreme criticism of India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, over his handling of attacks on minority Muslims in India.

Karan Thapar, an Indian political commentator who has closely followed India-Pakistan relations, said the Pakistani military could put pressure on the new government in Islamabad to build on the successful ceasefire in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s powerful army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said recently that his country was ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees.

The Sharif dynasty has been at the forefront of several dovish overtures towards India over the years.

US

US-based south Asia experts have said Pakistan’s political crisis is unlikely to be a priority for President Joe Biden, who is grappling with the war in Ukraine, unless it leads to mass unrest or rising tensions with India.

“We have so many other fish to fry,” said Robin Raphel, a former assistant secretary of state for south Asia who is a senior associate with the Center for Strategic and International Studies thinktank.

With the Pakistani military maintaining its behind-the-scenes control of foreign and security policies, the change of government was not a major concern, according to some analysts.

“Since it’s the military that calls the shots on the policies that the US really cares about, ie Afghanistan, India and nuclear weapons, internal Pakistani political developments are largely irrelevant for the US,” said Curtis, who served as then-US President Donald Trump’s national security council senior director for south Asia.

She added that Khan’s visit to Moscow had been a “disaster” in terms of US relations, and that a new government in Islamabad could at least help mend ties.

Khan has blamed the US for the current political crisis, saying that Washington wanted him removed because of the recent Moscow trip. Washington denies any role.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nawaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Military Intelligence#Anti American#The Islamist Taliban
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Qatar
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
The US Sun

Chilling moment Putin is pictured with ‘Russia’s secret nuclear briefcase’ at funeral – amid fears of World War 3

PARANOID Vladimir Putin was seen attending a Moscow funeral today surrounded by military guards carrying Russia's 'secret nuclear briefcase'. The Russian president arrived at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, to pay his respects to firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Putin, dressed in black, made the sign of the cross in...
POLITICS
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

235K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy