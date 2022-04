Guest speakers have been announced for the upcoming Grow Workforce Employer and Jobseeker Summit. This unique summit will empower and support employers and their manager-level staff members through a combination of best practice sharing, resources, training, programs, and the incentives available to build a talent pipeline. The two-day event kicks off on April 20th with training and resources for businesses followed by two very different job fairs April 27th. Both days will take place at the Great Bend Events Center with businesses from across the state invited to participate. Registration is live at https://www.gbedinc.com/workforcesummit.

