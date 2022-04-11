ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO plans full-scale military presence at border, says Stoltenberg - The Telegraph

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
April 9 (Reuters) - NATO is working on plans for a full-scale military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO," it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 25

Barr
5d ago

This was the plan the entire time.NATO started this.White ppl sacrificing poor white ppl is nothing new. I immediately think of ww2.

Jens Stoltenberg
Vladimir Putin
Madrid, Spain
Russia
