Five takeaways from Auburns's annual A-Day game

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spring practice is complete for the Auburn Tigers, who had their annual A-Day spring game Saturday afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Team Tigers defeated Team Auburn 10-9 after a failed two-point conversion attempt on the final play.

Due to players being limited with injuries, Auburn split the team. The first-team offense, led by T.J. Finley, went against the second-team defense. Meanwhile, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford led the second-team offense against the first-team defense.

Freshman Holden Geriner led the final drive of the game and connected with Landen King for a touchdown. Here are some instant takeaways:

Too many drops

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn suffered too many drops on both sides of the ball.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. caught a 20-yard touchdown from T.J. Finley. He did a good job high pointing the football, but a replay showed the play looked like a drop and in a real game likely would have been reviewed and overturned.

Tar’Varish Dawson had two touches on the first drive showcasing his playmaking ability but dropped a would-be touchdown from Finley on the second drive for the first-team offense.

Finley overthrew a wide receiver, and safety Marquise Gilbert had the ball fall straight through his arms. Hayden Brice batted another pass from Finley down but was unable to come away with the interception, a likely pick-six.

Bigsby a priority in passing game

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season Sean Shivers was Auburn’s primary receiving running back but with his departure, one of the Tigers’ remaining backs will need to fill that role. It’s early, but Tank Bigsby looked like a priority catching passes out of the backfield. He was targeted six times in the first half, catching three for 28 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 12 yards.

Bigbsy becoming a bigger threat would give Auburn’s offense another way to get the ball to its best player.

Landen King is more than a tight end

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Tight end is one of the deepest positions on Auburn’s roster with at least four players who can contribute. Landen King is one of them, but he needs to see the field more than that.

King looks like a potential dynamic receiver who can be used like a wide receiver and not a traditional tight end. This has caused him to spend time with both receivers and the tight ends. His emergence will help a receiving group that is unproven and needs multiple players to step up.

He showcased his ability on the final drive of the game when he made an impressive catch to score a touchdown. He’s one of Auburn’s best playmakers and needs to be moved around to create mismatches and generate explosive plays.

Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner look ready

Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn is undergoing a massive transition at linebacker. Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten have both moved on, leaving Owen Pappoe and several unproven options.

The duo of Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner are set to have bigger roles in their junior seasons, and they looked ready during A-Day. With Pappoe recovering from an injury, both saw plenty of action.

Steiner finished with a game-high six tackles. Riley had five tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss

Other observations

AP Photo/Butch Dill