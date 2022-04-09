Cleveland-Kansas City Runs

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-2) used a four-run fifth inning to earn a 7-2 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Mason Martin (.368) hit a solo home run and was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. CF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.278) was 2 for 5 with a run scored. SS Rodolfo Castro (.353) had an RBI. LF Oneil Cruz (.235) was 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored and played in left field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 2.45) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO