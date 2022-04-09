Mariners' Tom Murphy: Homers, scores twice

Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants. Hitting ninth in manager Don Mattingly's first lineup of the season, Chisholm appeared to have given the Marlins the win when he took Camilo Doval deep in the top of the ninth inning, staking Miami to its first lead of the game at 5-4. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Chisholm had an impressive first full season in the majors in 2021, and if the 24-year-old continues to improve at the plate he could emerge as one of baseball's top power/speed threats.

