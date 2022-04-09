ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Homers, scores twice

Murphy went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in...

numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Ray sharp in debut as Mariners edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray was through six innings Friday with a manageable pitch count. But a short spring training had left pitchers without time to build up their endurance, as Seattle manager Scott Servais was keenly aware. So Servais told the new...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain starting for Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cain is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Cain for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giants' Heliot Ramos batting sixth on Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ramos will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants implied team total of 3.89 runs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Times of San Diego

After Win, Padres Head to Bay Area, Then It’s Back to Petco Park for Home Opener Thursday

The Padres settled down after a disheartening loss to open their series in Arizona, closing it out with a 10-5 win Sunday as they took three of four from the Diamondbacks. The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, powered by a Jurickson Profar grand slam, followed by a Jorge Alfaro solo shot – his first homer as a Padre. Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim each scored two runs, while Austin Nola, serving as DH, had two hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Slugs first homer Friday

Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants. Hitting ninth in manager Don Mattingly's first lineup of the season, Chisholm appeared to have given the Marlins the win when he took Camilo Doval deep in the top of the ninth inning, staking Miami to its first lead of the game at 5-4. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Chisholm had an impressive first full season in the majors in 2021, and if the 24-year-old continues to improve at the plate he could emerge as one of baseball's top power/speed threats.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in victory

Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Tigers. The catcher took Casey Mize deep in the top of the sixth inning for his first long ball of the year, scoring Jose Abreu in the process. In 93 games in 2021, Grandal blasted 23 homers and drove in 62 runs while producing a career-high .940 OPS. He'll look to replicate last season's success now in Year 3 with the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Swipes bag in loss

Mateo went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss versus the Rays. The shortstop reached base twice for the second consecutive game, adding a stolen base in the third inning before later driving in teammate Ramon Urias on a ninth-inning ground-rule double off Andrew Kittredge. After being let go by the Padres, Mateo slashed .280/.328/.421 with two homers, 10 RBI and five stolen bases in 32 games with the Orioles last season and he'll look to keep it up as the 2022 campaign is officially underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mariners vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Twins Set to Win First Game)

Twins: -1.5 (+135) Total: 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm going to side with the Twins getting in the win column on Sunday. The team was capable last season against left handed pitching, which they will see on Sunday with southpaw Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for the Mariners, hitting just under .250. That's not factoring in the addition of Carlos Correa, who hits .289 againt lefties.
SEATTLE, WA

