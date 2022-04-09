ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Tyler Duffey: Blows save, loses

Duffey (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning in a 4-3 loss...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Twins prediction, odds, and pick – 4/8/2022

The Minnesota Twins open up the 2022 season by hosting the Seattle Mariners! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Twins prediction and pick. The Seattle Mariners ended last season on a hot run that had them just short of the playoffs. The Mariners struggled early on last year but found a spark and ran with it. The Mariners finished two games shy of the AL Wild Card as their record was (90-72). Seattle had a busy offseason as they improved their team with some quality left-handed hitting. Expect the Mariners to make some noise again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Mariners come back after Buxton homer, beat Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday. Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in eighth against...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyler Rogers: Earns second hold

Rogers allowed a hit in a scoreless inning, picking up a hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins. Rogers has holds in both of his appearances this season, adding two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. The submariner hasn't worked as late in games as fellow closer committee members Jake McGee and Camilo Doval, but Rogers has had the most success so far. Last season, he was effective in a setup role, logging a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 saves and 30 holds in 81 innings. He'll likely continue to pitch often in high-leverage roles, but the 31-year-old probably isn't the answer yet if you're chasing saves in the Giants' bullpen. Dominic Leone also entered the conversation with a perfect ninth inning to close out Sunday's win.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Tosses three scoreless innings

Akin struck out three and allowed one hit in three shutout innings in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rays. Akin worked in a multi-inning role behind starter Jordan Lyles, who took the loss Saturday. This was an expected appearance out of the bullpen for Akin, who failed to win a starting job in spring training. The southpaw was solid in this appearance -- more outings like Saturday's could allow him to challenge Dean Kremer or Tyler Wells for their spots in the rotation as the season progresses.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Bring Out The Brooms)

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Knocks in lone run Saturday

Mondesi went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Guardians. His first hit of the season was of the walkoff variety, plating Kyle Isbel in the 10th inning. Through two games, Mondesi has hit seventh in the order -- the arrival of Bobby Witt has forced Mondesi down the lineup. The shortstop has also struck out in four of his seven plate appearances so far. The bigger concern is fewer opportunities to run for the 26-year-old, though the Royals again have a lineup that should embrace a bold strategy on the basepaths.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Heading to injured list

Yarbrough is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The southpaw hadn't yet made his 2022 debut and will have to wait to do so as a result of his injury. Tommy Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill in while Yarbrough is sidelined. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old Yarbrough will be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO

