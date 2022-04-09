Cubs' Ian Happ: X-rays negative

Woodruff (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out two in 3.2 innings in a 9-0 loss Saturday against the Cubs. Woodruff needed 40 pitches to get through the three-run first and continued to struggle throughout his outing. It was death by a thousand cuts for the former All-Star, as the Cubs only had one extra-base hit and yet 11 of the 22 batters reached safely. Following a spring in which he allowed six home runs in 11.2 innings, Saturday's starts certainly raised some eyebrows. That said, the 29-year-old has been one of the best starters in baseball the last three seasons with a combined 3.00 ERA over 65 starts during that span. His next start should be late next week against St. Louis.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO