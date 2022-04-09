Cubs' Ian Happ: X-rays negative

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
The Washington Nationals and New York Mets gave us our first bench-clearing incident of the 2022 MLB season. Things got heated between the teams during the top of the fifth inning on Friday night when reliever Steve Cishek threw up and in on Francisco Lindor, who was attempting to bunt. Cishek’s pitch hit Lindor in the helmet, and the Mets shortstop went to the ground.
The White Sox bullpen had blown an opportunity for the team's first Opening Day win since 2018, but with two outs in the ninth inning, it appeared for a moment like they might have a chance to fight back for a win in extras. After surrendering a game-tying home run to Eric Haase, Liam Hendriks got Javy Baez to hit a deep fly ball to right field.
CHICAGO - Mike Brosseau's first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday for their first victory of the season. Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep, helping the reigning NL Central champions overcome a shaky...
Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs. Adames has recorded hits in each of the first three games in the 2022 season, and he put the Brewers on the board with his solo shot in the top of the third inning during Sunday's series finale. During his three-game hitting streak to open the year, he's gone 4-for-12 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI, a walk and five strikeouts.
Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa revealed that starting pitcher Lucas Giolito will be hitting the injured list. The Chicago White Sox did not have the greatest first game of the season. Not only did they lose 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers in walk-off fashion, but starting pitcher Lucas Giolito exited after four innings due to tightness in his left side. Considering this, White Sox fans dreaded that he would be placed onto the injured list.
Contreras went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in a 9-0 win Saturday over the Brewers. Contreras walked and scored in the first and singled and scored in the sixth. The two-time All-Star was plunked on a 3-0 pitch by Brandon Woodruff in the fourth, the second consecutive game he's been hit by a Milwaukee pitcher. Barring a surprise extension, the 30-year-old is expected to reach free agency for the first time following the season. Since making his debut in 2016, Contreras has been one of the best catchers in baseball and he will likely receive a healthy payday if he puts up numbers similar to his career .806 OPS this year.
CHICAGO - Mike Brosseau cheered for the Chicago Cubs as a kid growing up in Northwest Indiana. He estimated that he went to about 50 games at Wrigley Field as a fan. So yeah, Sunday was a super fun day. Brosseau's first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the...
While the Chicago Cubs were able to get Thursday’s Opening Day game played against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mother Nature evened the score on Friday, forcing the team to postpone the Friday contest. A mix of rain and snow, along with blustery conditions, forced the postponement of the game, and...
Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
Woodruff (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out two in 3.2 innings in a 9-0 loss Saturday against the Cubs. Woodruff needed 40 pitches to get through the three-run first and continued to struggle throughout his outing. It was death by a thousand cuts for the former All-Star, as the Cubs only had one extra-base hit and yet 11 of the 22 batters reached safely. Following a spring in which he allowed six home runs in 11.2 innings, Saturday's starts certainly raised some eyebrows. That said, the 29-year-old has been one of the best starters in baseball the last three seasons with a combined 3.00 ERA over 65 starts during that span. His next start should be late next week against St. Louis.
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
The Chicago White Sox did not list Leury Garcia as a starter for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia will take the morning off as Tim Anderson takes over at shortstop and bats leadoff for the White Sox. Garcia is projected to make 491 plate appearances this season, with...
Schwindel will sit Friday against the Brewers. Schwindel started at first base on Opening Day and went 0-for-4. He'll hit the bench in favor of Alfonso Rivas this time around. Rivas bats left-handed and Schwindel bats right-handed, but it's too early to call this a platoon situation, as the Brewers started right-handers (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff) in each of the first two games. When Schwindel sits, it will come against a right-hander, but the percentage of righties against whom he'll hit the bench won't become clear until a week or two into the season.
Happ went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in a 9-0 win Saturday against Milwaukee, though he did leave with a knee injury after being hit by a pitch. Happ entered Saturday's game with only three hits in 21 career at-bats against Brandon Woodruff...
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
Comments / 0