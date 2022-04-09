ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 4-3 loss...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Bats Come Alive in Opening Day Win

The Dodgers knew that they had a really good lineup. Everyone in baseball knew that they had a good lineup. But as good as they are on paper, they also understood that the games still needed to be played. Every player in the locker room reiterated that following the news that they had signed Freddie Freeman to a free-agent deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Peña homers with parents watching, Astros thump Angels 13-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit his first major league home run while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker went deep twice and the Houston Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-6. Houston homered six times in total, with Jose Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman also connecting. It’s the 16th time Houston has had at least six homers in a game, and five of those have come since 2019. The Astros had 14 hits. Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two for the Angels. Peña, Houston’s rookie replacement at shortstop after Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota, got his first big league hit with a single in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Ray sharp in debut as Mariners edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray was through six innings Friday with a manageable pitch count. But a short spring training had left pitchers without time to build up their endurance, as Seattle manager Scott Servais was keenly aware. So Servais told the new...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Blue Jays' Berrios pulled after recording 1 out vs. Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios was removed from Friday's game against the Texas Rangers after recording just one out in the first inning. Berrios allowed a leadoff home run to Brad Miller and hits to Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo pulled him after 34 pitches.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Slugs first homer Friday

Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants. Hitting ninth in manager Don Mattingly's first lineup of the season, Chisholm appeared to have given the Marlins the win when he took Camilo Doval deep in the top of the ninth inning, staking Miami to its first lead of the game at 5-4. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Chisholm had an impressive first full season in the majors in 2021, and if the 24-year-old continues to improve at the plate he could emerge as one of baseball's top power/speed threats.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Tosses three scoreless innings

Akin struck out three and allowed one hit in three shutout innings in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rays. Akin worked in a multi-inning role behind starter Jordan Lyles, who took the loss Saturday. This was an expected appearance out of the bullpen for Akin, who failed to win a starting job in spring training. The southpaw was solid in this appearance -- more outings like Saturday's could allow him to challenge Dean Kremer or Tyler Wells for their spots in the rotation as the season progresses.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Fires four scoreless innings

Eflin allowed two hits and two walks across four shutout innings in Sunday's loss to Oakland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Eflin loaded the bases in the third inning but managed to escape unscathed, thanks in part to a double play that he initiated. The 28-year-old righty carried over the momentum from his strong spring performance during which he punched out 11 batters and registered a 0.96 ERA through 9.1 innings. He's currently lined up to take the mound in Miami next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Heading to injured list

Yarbrough is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The southpaw hadn't yet made his 2022 debut and will have to wait to do so as a result of his injury. Tommy Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill in while Yarbrough is sidelined. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old Yarbrough will be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench Sunday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona. Hosmer is 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs through the first three games of the season, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Caleb Smith pitching for the Diamondbacks. Luke Voit will start at first base while Austin Nola serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.
SAN DIEGO, CA

