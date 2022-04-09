Mariners' Diego Castillo: Picks up save

Frazier went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Twins on Saturday. The offseason acquisition from the Padres picked a good time to break through with his first hit for his new club, delivering a game-tying two-bagger in the ninth inning that plated Julio Rodriguez. Frazier subsequently came around to score what would be the game-winning run on Ty France's hit. While the timely double was just his first hit in 10 at-bats with the Mariners, the fact Frazier has yet to strike out in that sample suggests he should see his luck improve if he continues to make consistent contact.

