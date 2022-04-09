ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Picks up save

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Castillo earned his first save of the season, striking out two in one inning of work in a 4-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will make his first start this season after Austin Nola was kept on San Diego's bench on Friday. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Alfaro to score 8.9 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox to Start Vince Velasquez in Home Opener

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Scott Servais
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Bring Out The Brooms)

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: First big-league hit Saturday

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Saturday. The phenom struck out in his other three at-bats, but Rodriguez got the Mariners' game-winning rally started in the ninth inning by lacing his first big-league hit to left center. The rookie would eventually come around to score the game-tying run on Adam Frazier's double. However, Rodriguez has struck out five times in eight plate appearances through two games, so despite a dominant spring, he clearly still has some catching up to do when it comes to handling big-league arms.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Timely first hit as Mariner

Frazier went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Twins on Saturday. The offseason acquisition from the Padres picked a good time to break through with his first hit for his new club, delivering a game-tying two-bagger in the ninth inning that plated Julio Rodriguez. Frazier subsequently came around to score what would be the game-winning run on Ty France's hit. While the timely double was just his first hit in 10 at-bats with the Mariners, the fact Frazier has yet to strike out in that sample suggests he should see his luck improve if he continues to make consistent contact.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Heading to injured list

Yarbrough is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The southpaw hadn't yet made his 2022 debut and will have to wait to do so as a result of his injury. Tommy Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill in while Yarbrough is sidelined. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old Yarbrough will be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Odd man out Opening Day

Torres isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox. It's not a major surprise, but the 25-year-old is nonetheless the odd man out in the Yankees infield after a significant reshuffling during the offseason. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop with DJ LeMahieu at second base and Josh Donaldson at the hot corner, leaving Torres to come off the bench against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. It remains to be seen exactly how much playing time Torres will receive after posting a .697 OPS last year, but for now he'll be starting the 2022 campaign on the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Day off Saturday

Profar is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. Profar started the first two games in left field, once against a righty and once against a lefty. That suggests he'll be in more than just a platoon role this season, though he'll likely cede some time to Matt Beaty, who starts against the right-handed Zach Davies on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

