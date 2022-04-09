ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain Spring Naturalist Rally will be back to three days.

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROAN MOUNTAIN — There is some great news for all those who love the Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally. The 63rd annual Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally will be back in full three-day format this year. After not having the rally at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and having a...

www.timesnews.net

Watauga Democrat

"Dollar Days" begin April 2 at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 2-30, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring. The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes...
LIFESTYLE
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain celebrates outdoors with Back Country Jubilee

PELHAM – The weather was chilly as members of the southeast chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers gathered at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, March 12. The event was the inaugural Back Country Jubilee, a gathering organized by the group to promote the group’s advocacy work involving public lands, wild places and the importance of wildlife.
PELHAM, AL
Kingsport Times-News

Round the Mountain announces spring jury session

ABINGDON, Va. — ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network recently announced the opening of the spring 2022 jury session for its current ‘Round the Mountain members. Applications and drop-offs run from April 1-17. Jury will be in session April 18-23, and acceptance notifications will be...
ABINGDON, VA
WIS-TV

Spring For A Mountain Getaway!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cherokee County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cherokee County, visit https://www.visitccnc.com/spring-for-a-mountain-getaway/. Spring is slowly warming up the mountains and with Spring comes all the beauty and adventure Cherokee...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
cbs17

A Family-Friendly Day Trip in the NC Mountains

Allison Andrews stops by with some details on her fun adventures in the mountains of Clyde, North Carolina. Find out why this is a great stop for you and the family as the warm weather rolls in.
CLYDE, NC
WLUC

Marquette Mountain celebrating Spring Carnival this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is preparing to celebrate the new season with its annual spring carnival this weekend. Starting on Saturday, the event begins with skiing and snowboarding competitions. Then on Sunday, some events include a pig roast, live music by Jim and Ray, and a treasure hunt for both kids and adults. Participants will compete for points to win a Marquette Mountain seasonal pass.
MARQUETTE, MI
Kingsport Times-News

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Floyd Lover Scalf

ELIZABETHTON - Floyd Lover Scalf, age 73 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence. Floyd was born in Hawkins County to the late Charlie Crumley Scalf and Sally (Light) Scalf. He served in the United States Army. He was very loving, caring and had a great sense of humor. He spent his life playing guitar and loving music.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Good Friday and gardening, and how not to have an Easter egg hunt

Today is Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week for many denominations in Western Christianity. That, of course, means Good Friday is five days away. And next Sunday is Easter. Good Friday and Easter always bring good and fun memories of my paternal grandmother, Maude Ward Osborne. Momaw, as...
CELEBRATIONS
Kingsport Times-News

Jonathan Ray Woods

Jonathan Ray Woods, 60, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional. No services are scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Chad enjoyed being outdoors working with wood, gardening and loved his animals. During his childhood and young adult life he played basketball at Volunteer High School and Walters State Community College. Chad was known for his loving heart and was always willing to help others in need. In addition, he was humorous and had an infectious personality. Most of all, he was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, his memory will be cherished by all those who love him.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. “Jack” and the late Margaret Elizabeth “Libby” Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan’s job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always “home.” For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these “youth” over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm “on the River” in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Evergreen branching out with next generation

When Auke Valk immigrated to Tennessee from Holland in the 1950s, it was as a hand-picked employee for a Kingsport businessman who sought success in the tulip and cut flower business. There are stories told by longtime residents of the early days who say he could be seen walking down...
Kingsport Times-News

Two from West Ridge, two from East High attend SCOPE in Nashville

BLOUNTVILLE — When you have to argue a point with which you don't agree, you might not change your mind, but you get a better perspective on other opinions on the matter. Translated, that means that Sullivan East High School junior Jenna Hare argued for restricting high school student parking only to students who meet certain criteria. However, she opposes the idea and didn't change her mind during the debate at a statewide conference last month in Nashville.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

