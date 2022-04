SAN JOSE, Calif. – You can watch today’s press conference from SAP Center in advance of Bellator 277 here on MMA Junkie starting at 2:45 p.m. ET. Bellator president Scott Coker hosts the event, which features the four competitors in the main and the co-main event of Friday’s card. Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0 MMA, 18-0 BMMA) and former champion Patricio Freire (32-5 MMA, 20-5 BMMA) will take part in the press conference ahead of their main event championship rematch. The light heavyweight grand prix championship competitors will also be present, champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) and challenger Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA).

