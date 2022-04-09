ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Brooklyn Beckham’s celebrity guests Eva Longoria and Serena Williams arrive at star-studded wedding to Nicola Peltz

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
 1 day ago
THE star-studded guests have started arriving to one of the biggest weddings of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria's oldest son, 23, is marrying the actress, 27, in what is expected to be a £3million wedding at her family's sprawling Palm Beach, Florida.

Actress Eva Longoria stunned in an elegant black dress Credit: Instagram / David Grutman
Serena Williams dazzled in a red mini dress alongside sister Venus Credit: Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham was spotted earlier today Credit: The Mega Agency

The Peltz family's £76m beachside estate was flanked by heavy security as the guests started arriving ahead of the nuptials.

A ring of steel has been formed around three marquees on the estate, with a cop car guarding a beach entrance half a mile away yesterday. A security helicopter has also been seen circling the area.

One of the first big names spotted arriving was Victoria's Spice Girls band mate Melanie C.

Sporty Spice wore yellow as guests relaxed and enjoyed the stunning ocean view ahead of the nuptials. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also spotted as things got started.

Posh's sister Louise and her son Finley were also snapped turning up at the event. Louise looked chic in a black patterned dress.

Mum Victoria's best friend Eva Longoria was also one of the A-list guests alongside media mogul husband José Bastón.

The Desperate Housewives star smiled happily as she posed in a black dress.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay looked dapper alongside his kids and wife Tana.

Tennis ace Serena Williams looked chic in a daring red number.

Proud parents Victoria and David were spotted after the wedding - the fashion designer looked radiant in a flowing silver gown with embellished detail, while the footie star looked dapper in a black suit.

The pair looked over the moon as they strolled hand in hand.

Nicola's sister and family were also seen departing after the wedding.

David's best mate Dave Gardner posted a snap of him looking suave in a black tux and wrote: "Wedding day ❤️."

One of the Spice Girls skipping the big day is Geri Horner who instead flew to Melbourne to support Red Bull-owning husband Christian at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton also revealed she wouldn't be attending and sent well wishes to Brooklyn and Nicola with a sweet post on social media.

The Sun previously revealed the couple are to have a “double wedding”, with two ceremonies marking the separate faiths of Nicola’s parents. One will be Catholic, a nod to mum Claudia, and the other Jewish, for her dad Nelson.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn — who has said he will wear a skullcap, or yarmulke — is also going to take Nicola’s surname as his middle name.

Brooklyn proposed to Transformers actress Nicola in July 2020 and their wedding is being billed as one of the biggest of the year.

As the eldest child of former England football captain David, 46, and Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer Victoria, 47, who have a £380million fortune, Brooklyn was always a good catch.

Yet his family’s wealth is dwarfed by the £1.3BILLION banked by Nicola’s financier father Nelson, 79, whose wife is former model Claudia, 65.

David and Victoria landed in Florida days earlier for the big occasion — with sons Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 17, as well as daughter Harper, ten — having been seen on a yacht off Miami.

It is confirmed Brooklyn and Nicola have signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding at the Peltz family’s mansion.

Brooklyn told Nicola on social media recently: “I fall more in love with you every single day and I cannot wait to grow old with you.”

Brooklyn has chosen his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as his best men, while Nicola's nan will serve as Maid of Honour, and her ice-hockey player brother Brad, 32, as Man of Honour.

Proud parents Victoria and David Beckham were seen after the wedding Credit: Splash
The tennis champion looked sensational in the showstopping outfit Credit: Instagram
David Beckham's dad Ted and his wife Hilary arrived for the nuptials Credit: The Mega Agency
Nicola Peltz's sister and family are seen departing after the wedding Credit: The Mega Agency

