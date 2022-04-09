ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Verge Cancelled at Netflix

By Nick Caruso
 1 day ago
The Netflix dramedy On the Verge has been cancelled after just one season , according to star and creator Julie Delpy.

The news was quietly confirmed by Delpy — who also served as executive producer, writer and director — in an Instagram response to a follower seeking an update.

“Cancelled,” she wrote, “but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.”

When asked about a potential Season 2 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast back in October, Delpy commented: “Yeah, waiting to hear. I never wait to hear because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that position as an actress. So, I wrote a new script to do in France, a really fun movie to do with my dad, a French film.”

On the Verge “followed four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic L.A,” according to its official description. The series, which was released on the streamer Sept. 7, was a co-production between Netflix and French production company Studio Canal.

Delpy starred alongside Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, Mathieu Demy, Giovanni Ribisi and Troy Garity.

The news has been added to TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard . Did this cancellation bum you out? Let us know by dropping a comment below.

