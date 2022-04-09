Warriors' Damion Lee: Starting at San Antonio

LeBron James recently made headlines for picking Stephen Curry as the active player he'd like to share touches with. It's well known that James loves Curry's game and proof of that is that he's drafted him almost every year since the All-Star Game changed its format. "Steph Curry is the...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some interesting comments after seeing Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic get his 16th technical foul rescinded. Doncic was slapped with his 16th tech of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. It came after he complained to officials about an absolutely clear foul on him that what was not called. When the Mavs star was asking for an explanation about it, referee Tony Brothers instead hit him with a tech.
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
The Golden State Warriors will pay a visit to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Warriors-Spurs prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below. The Warriors won...
SAN ANTONIO -- The Western Conference playoff standings are as tight as can be in the Warriors' race for the No. 3 seed, and Golden State will be without a red-hot Klay Thompson on Saturday night against the Spurs at AT&T Center. Since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Thompson...
Will Jordan Poole return to the bench once Steph Curry returns?. Draymond Green isn't so sure. After the Warriors' 100-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, Green spoke about Poole's many great performances in recent weeks and said that he wasn't so sure that the 22-year-old would revert back to the second unit once Curry returned.
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
By halftime of Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, it was clear Smoothie King Center was in for a show from Klay Thompson. The star shooting guard achieved several milestones during Golden State’s 128-107 victory -- a fantastic sign that he's peaking just in time for playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS -- As the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their regular season on Sunday, the status of Stephen Curry for the start of the NBA playoffs remains up in the air as he works his way back from a left foot sprain. "We'll see how everything goes with Steph...
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 on Saturday night to strengthen their hopes for a top-three seed despite being without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole finished 3 for 19 from the...
The Dallas Mavericks secured home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 128-78 smashing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Dallas handed the Blazers, who are heading towards the lottery and playing young players to finish out the year, their 10th-straight defeat. The victory...
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. However, the veteran will get the second night of the back-to-back set - also known as the final game of the 2021-22 regular season - off for rest purposes. For Saturday...
NEW ORLEANS -- — Klay Thompson punctuated his regular season with a fist pump — a display of emotion stemming from far more than his latest flurry of fourth-quarter points. Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 41 points for the Golden State Warriors, who landed the...
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lee will play a role with Golden State's second unit after Moses Moody was chosen as Sunday's starter. In 22.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lee to produce 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
The Golden State Warriors are giving Andrew Wiggins the night off in their final game of the regular season. Anthony Slater tweeted out the Dubs’ starting lineup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, which included Moses Moody in place of Wiggins. The Canadian forward is dealing with a back injury,...
The NBA Playoffs is almost here, and that’s why the Golden State Warriors brought back veteran Andre Iguodala. The one-time Finals MVP returned to help the team in the postseason, but Klay Thompson says he is doing much more than staying ready for that moment. “What he does for...
