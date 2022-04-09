ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Damion Lee: Starting at San Antonio

Lee will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, C.J. Holmes...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Draymond's perfect reaction to NBA rescinding Luka 16th tech

For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to Mavs’ Luka Doncic getting his 16th technical foul rescinded

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some interesting comments after seeing Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic get his 16th technical foul rescinded. Doncic was slapped with his 16th tech of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. It came after he complained to officials about an absolutely clear foul on him that what was not called. When the Mavs star was asking for an explanation about it, referee Tony Brothers instead hit him with a tech.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Klay being out vs. Spurs means for Warriors, standings

SAN ANTONIO -- The Western Conference playoff standings are as tight as can be in the Warriors' race for the No. 3 seed, and Golden State will be without a red-hot Klay Thompson on Saturday night against the Spurs at AT&T Center. Since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond 'not sure' Poole returns to bench after Steph's return

Will Jordan Poole return to the bench once Steph Curry returns?. Draymond Green isn't so sure. After the Warriors' 100-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, Green spoke about Poole's many great performances in recent weeks and said that he wasn't so sure that the 22-year-old would revert back to the second unit once Curry returned.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay hits multiple milestones in Warriors' season finale

By halftime of Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, it was clear Smoothie King Center was in for a show from Klay Thompson. The star shooting guard achieved several milestones during Golden State’s 128-107 victory -- a fantastic sign that he's peaking just in time for playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Warriors hold off Spurs and maintain hold on third seed

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 on Saturday night to strengthen their hopes for a top-three seed despite being without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole finished 3 for 19 from the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mavs Secure Home-Court Advantage With Dismantling of Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks secured home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 128-78 smashing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Dallas handed the Blazers, who are heading towards the lottery and playing young players to finish out the year, their 10th-straight defeat. The victory...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed

NEW ORLEANS -- — Klay Thompson punctuated his regular season with a fist pump — a display of emotion stemming from far more than his latest flurry of fourth-quarter points. Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 41 points for the Golden State Warriors, who landed the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Damion Lee out of Warriors' Sunday lineup against New Orleans

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lee will play a role with Golden State's second unit after Moses Moody was chosen as Sunday's starter. In 22.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lee to produce 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

