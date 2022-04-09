ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Multiple incidents of cyclists being victim to armed robberies in Oakland hills

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQByN_0f4eqJWg00

In recent weeks there have been multiple armed robberies targeting cyclists in the Oakland hills.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Mountain biker Louisa Spier was biking alone on Skyline Boulevard median trail near Oakland Fire Station 21 on March 29 when three makes suspects cornered her demanding she gives up her bike, KPIX reported. One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and ordered her to give up her bike.

Spier gave the suspects her bike and then ran into traffic. She told the news station that a woman let her in her car and drove her away from the gunman.

"To have a gun pointed at your face when you're out just trying to enjoy nature and clear your mind is like the worse possible experience," Spier told KPIX.

The police told the news station, that after Spier's incident they responded to two other robberies of cyclists in the same area.

Morgan Fletcher is a mountain bike coach that teaches about 100 middle schools to ride in the Oakland Hills. They have now moved their training location due to the multiple reports and have encouraged parents to come to pick up their kids after every session, the station reported.

Oakland police reported 324 gunpoint robberies from Jan. 1 to April 3, 2021 and in the same period this year, there have been 307 cases, according to KPIX.

More officers will be deployed to areas with recent spikes in robberies.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Teen Suspect Arrested for Multiple Brazen Armed Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies that happened within the space of hours last Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, on Tuesday at around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Divisadero and North Point Streets after a report of a woman who was robbed by a male suspect armed with a gun. Arriving officers met with the victim who said an unknown male approached her brandishing a firearm and demanded her wallet. Out of concern for her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Robber#Cyclist#Mountain Bike#Kpix#Kcbs Radio Facebook
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy