Multiple incidents of cyclists being victim to armed robberies in Oakland hills

In recent weeks there have been multiple armed robberies targeting cyclists in the Oakland hills.

Mountain biker Louisa Spier was biking alone on Skyline Boulevard median trail near Oakland Fire Station 21 on March 29 when three makes suspects cornered her demanding she gives up her bike, KPIX reported. One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and ordered her to give up her bike.

Spier gave the suspects her bike and then ran into traffic. She told the news station that a woman let her in her car and drove her away from the gunman.

"To have a gun pointed at your face when you're out just trying to enjoy nature and clear your mind is like the worse possible experience," Spier told KPIX.

The police told the news station, that after Spier's incident they responded to two other robberies of cyclists in the same area.

Morgan Fletcher is a mountain bike coach that teaches about 100 middle schools to ride in the Oakland Hills. They have now moved their training location due to the multiple reports and have encouraged parents to come to pick up their kids after every session, the station reported.

Oakland police reported 324 gunpoint robberies from Jan. 1 to April 3, 2021 and in the same period this year, there have been 307 cases, according to KPIX.

More officers will be deployed to areas with recent spikes in robberies.

