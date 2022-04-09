La Liga highlights: Watch sublime Vinicius Junior assist in 2-0 Real Madrid win over Getafe

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.

