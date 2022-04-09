ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, VA

Cumberland County searching for missing man with medical condition

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with a medical condition that requires medication. Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 9...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Search continues for missing newborn in Cameron County

The search for a baby born weeks ago continues as authorities hold out hope to find the infant alive. The parents, Zachary D. De La Rosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested March 18 on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges. The infant is believed to...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rice, VA
County
Cumberland County, VA
City
Crewe, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Condition#Wwbt
wdhn.com

Search underway for missing Calhoun County teen

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen in the area of Carol Street in Piedmont overnight Sunday and maybe in the Anniston or Oxford areas at this time. Ward...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for missing man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who got lost in the east mountains and has not been seen in two days. Jacob Bushey was last seen at the Cedro Peak Campground in Tijeras, with his Yamaha motorcycle. He called his family around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police searching for a missing man

WINK News is learning more about the search for a missing man. We spoke to the man’s friends and family, who said he disappeared after leaving a bar. Earlier on Monday, The Cape Coral Police Department searched for him in the area around Coronado Parkway, down Cape Coral Parkway, and up to SE 45th Terrace.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC12

Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was able to escape her ex-boyfriend after Hopewell police said he abducted her. On April 8, around 9 a.m., police said a woman was assaulted and abducted by her ex-boyfriend. Officials said the ex-boyfriend, identified as Ralph Pemberton Jr., drove through Hopewell, Colonial Heights...
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy