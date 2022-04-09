ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Funk Brothers Guitarist Joe Messina Dead at 93

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Messina, one of the original guitarists for Motown Records' in-house backing band the Funk Brothers, died on Monday at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Detroit, Messina began playing guitar as a child and dropped out of high school to pursue a career as a jazz...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Former Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Dead at 57

The rock world has lost another talented musician as original Sponge guitarist Mike Cross has died at the age of 57. (featured second in from right with blonde hair in the photo above). Though no cause of death was revealed, his passing was marked not only by Sponge, but also...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Classic Rock Q107

Michelle Willis on Working With David Crosby and Michael McDonald

Singer-songwriter and keyboardist Michelle Willis first met David Crosby by way of Snarky Puppy's Michael League, who produced Crosby's 2016 album, Lighthouse. He asked Willis to contribute vocals. The artists clicked immediately, and Willis would soon become a member of Crosby's Lighthouse Band, which included League and fellow singer-songwriter Becca...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Marvin Gaye
Classic Rock Q107

Steve Perry Joins Clannad on New Version of ‘White Fool’

Steve Perry has joined forces once again with Irish band Clannad for a "reimagined" version of their 1987 collaboration "White Fool." You can hear the new track below. The original version of "White Fool" appeared on Clannad's 1987 album, Sirius, which, in addition to Perry, also included guest appearances from Bruce Hornsby and J.D. Souther.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

The Long Life of Tom Tom Club’s ‘Genius of Love’

Tom Tom Club posed a peculiar question on their 1981 debut album, then offered their answer: "What you gonna do when you get out of jail? I'm gonna have some fun." Decades later, the bouncy, reggae-tinged riff and lulling female harmonies of "Genius of Love" can still be heard scattered throughout popular culture.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Funk Brothers#Jazz#Guitarists#Motown Records#The Joe Messina Orchestra#Hitsville U S A#Martha The Vandellas#Beatles#The Rolling Stones
Classic Rock Q107

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
Boston Globe

In Dorchester, the quiet virtuosity of Vietnamese guitarist An Tran

In recent years, presenting organization Ashmont Hill Chamber Music has broadened the scope of its recital series to include music that doesn’t neatly fit into the Western classical tradition, and the experience is much richer for that. A program of Bach mixed with North Indian music was one standout before the pandemic shut the recital series down, and last fall the group welcomed Iraqi maqam group Safaafir.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Jazz, funk and soul: Darby-Duffin to perform in Superior

"Do you know how to tell the difference between an extraordinary singer and one who is mediocre? The “ugly” face. You know, the kind that Patti (LaBelle) and Aretha (Franklin) make when nothing matters in the world except the love affair between the artist and the song. That is Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin."
SUPERIOR, MT
Classic Rock Q107

Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Distance’ Solo at Mammoth WVH Trio Show

Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH appeared onstage in New Jersey last night without touring guitarist Jon Jourdan, performing as a trio for the first time. As a result of the temporary and short-notice lineup change, Van Halen delivered his debut single “Distance” – a tribute to late dad Eddie Van Halen – as a solo performance on acoustic guitar for the first time.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
985
Followers
5K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy