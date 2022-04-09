CASA cuts the ribbon…

There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility. What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 24 DAYS AGO