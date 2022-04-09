CASA cuts the ribbon…

LIMA — The team at Trilogy Health Services’ Springview Manor invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 to officially open its new Legacy Way unit at the campus. Springview Manor is located at 883 W. Spring St., Lima.
There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility. What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A group of realtors in Volusia County is working to develop a community of so-called “tiny homes” to help with the lack of affordable housing. They’re working with the city of Daytona Beach to adjust some of the zoning regulations to allow for smaller lot sizes.
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, Lakeshore Family Homes held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1 PM. The establishment has brought a huge impact in the community and citizens in the parish. The property has a total of 45 units, a walking trail, exercise room, playground area, and computer center. This […]
OAKLAND — On March 10, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Garrett County Community Action’s new Training & Technology Center. In a ceremony led by Garrett County Diplomat Chair Connor Norman, the gathered dignitaries congratulated Garrett County Community...
Nature Coast Grief Services ribbon cutting, open house. Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Grief Services is having a ribbon cutting and open house from 4-6 p.m. on March 24 at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa Springs. The community is invited to come and see...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse. On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County will celebrate the addition of a new eleven-megawatt lithium battery facility today. The Trenton Solar Power Plant, in partnership with Duke Energy, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a tour of the facility. The event will go from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After revealing in September 2021 that it would move the Uptown Shoppe into the same building that houses Thrift City, the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) announced it expects to open on Friday. According to an announcement from the DWC, the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was planned for Friday, March […]
Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACASA) is proud to announce the 21st Annual Tee Up for a Child Golf Tournament, to be held at the Crofton Country Club in Crofton, Maryland on Monday, May 2, 2022. Registration begins at 8 am with a Shotgun Start at 9 am, and features...
The City of Tallahassee's biannual "Cash for Trash" event will return Saturday, April 16. This event, held on the third Saturday of April and October, allows residents a chance to dispose of large or hazardous materials.
Two undeveloped tracts of land at the corner of Southeast County Highway 484 and Southeast 132nd Street Road near the Belleview Public Library are expected to have commercial uses when developed, property records and the landowner have indicated. Though early in the process, the potential development could bring businesses to...
Comments / 0