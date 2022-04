LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're a fan of craft-beer and local art then this weekend's Tap and Go beer festival might be for you. The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) is hosting their second TAP and Go beer and arts event on Wabash Avenue this Saturday, April 9. Starting at 3 p.m. you can sample beers from eight local breweries while you walk the streets and check out the Wabash Walls murals.

TIPPECANOE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO