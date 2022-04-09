NYPD searching for suspect who robbed four Chase banks in 8 days

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating a series of bank robberies carried out in Queens over the course of the first eight days of April that they believe are related.

Each bank robbery follows the same pattern: A man in his mid-30s passes a note demanding cash to a Chase Bank teller and then flees on foot after either receiving the money or getting denied, authorities say.

The first incident took place on April 1 around 4:40 p.m. at 118-30 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The suspect succeeded in stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect struck again on Tuesday around 3:20 p.m. at 215-16 73 Avenue in Oakland Gardens. This teller also complied.

On Friday at 9:30 a.m. a teller at the Chase Bank at 187-15 Union Turnpike refused to give him any money, and he fled without causing any further conflict.

He succeeded in robbing the fourth bank he hit later that day at 252-34 Northern Boulevard in Little Neck around 3 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robberies to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit anonymous tips at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.