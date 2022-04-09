Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies
At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
KETV.com
'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
Arizona Wildcats QB Will Plummer out 4-6 months with shoulder injury
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer is expected to miss four to six months following shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. Plummer suffered the shoulder injury in Arizona's win over Cal last season, which snapped the Wildcats' 20-game losing streak. Plummer exited the game multiple times with injury. Despite the shoulder...
Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason
Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program. The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Oregon Ducks’ first spring scrimmage features big runs, turnovers
EUGENE — Oregon’s first spring scrimmage featured a mix of big plays, particularly in the run game, and some turnovers. The Ducks held their first of three spring scrimmages at Autzen Stadium on Saturday with player families and high school coaches who attended UO’s clinic in attendance but closed to other observers.
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness
Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
RELATED PEOPLE
ODU wraps up Spring game with annual Spring game
NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics Release) – Head coach Ricky Rahne wasn’t satisfied with everything he saw in Old Dominion’s annual spring game. There were some passes dropped, missed blocks and a few missed tackles. But compared to last year’s spring game, in which the Monarchs were coming off a 2020 season in which they did not play because of […]
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0