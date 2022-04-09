Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut
Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.
KETV.com
Nebraska Spring Game: Defense uses late-game interception to edge offense, 43-39
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska put a wrap on spring practices with their annual Red-White Scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Due to a large number of injuries on the roster, it was an offense (red team) vs. defense (white team) format. Defense led for most of the...
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL・
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks national champions to make appearances as part of Barnstorming Tour
Kansas’ men’s basketball players will be making appearances around the Kansas City area and across the state this spring following Monday’s national title victory over North Carolina. KU’s Barnstorming Tour will begin April 23 at Wichita East High School, 6th Man Strategies LLC announced Friday. Also in...
Baylor softball scores 10 unanswered runs to beat Kansas in series opener
LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — After falling down 3-0 early in the game, the Baylor Softball team found its rhythm offensively, as the Bears beat Kansas 10-3. Seven of those Baylor runs came in the top of the 6th inning, with six of them coming with two outs in the inning. Game two of the […]
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topeka Tropics host the SW Kansas Storm Saturday in Landon Arena
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hosted their third home game of the season on Saturday evening against the SW Kansas Storm of Dodge City, KS in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Final Score, Topeka Tropics 24, SW Kansas Storm 59. The Topeka Tropics are 0-4 in league play this season. The […]
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0