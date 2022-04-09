Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Live updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along for observations, analysis and more
All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us! We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here. ...
Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game
If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
BSU Spring FOOTBALL14.JPG
Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter (17) carries the ball down the field after receiving from Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice
More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Kansas State football wins in-state recruiting battle for Wichita tight end Will Anciaux
Kansas State picked up a big in-state recruiting victory on Sunday night when three-star tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to the Wildcats via social media. Anciaux, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Wichita's Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State, among others, including...
KU fans flood downtown Lawrence for KU victory parade
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, thousands of KU fans packed into the city’s downtown to see the Jayhawks men’s basketball team parade their new trophy. The Jayhawks won 72 to 69 over North Carolina. Sunday’s KU victory parade had fans ecstatic because Jayhawks blue and crimson were on Mass street to proclaim their team.
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
‘This is why you want to be a Jayhawk’: KU national champions celebrated with parade
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, his wife, Cindy, and their granddaughter, Ella, sat in the back of a powder blue 1959 Corvette convertible, waving to thousands of fans who were lined along Massachusetts Street on Sunday afternoon during a festive victory parade honoring the 2022 national champions. It...
Crashing the Boards: Spring football games approaching for OU, Oklahoma State
Spring football is quickly approaching. Sports Director Bryan Keating and Elgin Rucker discuss what fans can expect in the Cowboys’ and Sooners’ upcoming spring games.
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness
Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
T-Bird baseball wins ninth-straight game, wweeps Garden City
GARDEN CITY - For the second time this season, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would manage to back up a Friday afternoon home doubleheader sweep with a road sweep the following day by defeating Garden City Community College by scores of 10-4 and 17-10 to complete a four-game series sweep at Williams Stadium in Garden City on Saturday.
Kansas football team scrimmages in front of fans at Spring Preview
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A year ago this time in Lawrence, a new Jayhawks coaching staff was taking over after spring ball was wrapping up. Now, the sands of time have allowed Coach Lance Leipold to invest more into this young Kansas team. Today, that product was put on full...
Wind Surge fans react to season opener
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s almost been one year to the day Riverfront Stadium opened its doors to baseball fans for the first time. With Friday’s season opener for the Wichita Wind Surge in the books, many fans say they’re amazed to see the progress made to the stadium and overall fan experience since last […]
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
