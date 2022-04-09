Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Derek Wiesskopf's Recruiting Stock Rising
Williamsburg Sophomore Nets Nebraska, Wisconsin Offers; Visits Iowa Monday
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day
It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.; entry will not be permitted at gates 1, 6, 8, 16-16a, and 22. The University of Nebraska does have a clear-bag policy. Details on that and other game-day policies can be found on Huskers.com.
BSU Spring FOOTBALL14.JPG
Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter (17) carries the ball down the field after receiving from Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice
More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays
The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history
ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness
Gary Brown, the University of Wisconsin running backs coach last season, died Sunday night in Pennsylvania. The State Journal confirmed the news of Brown’s death after Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported it. Brown was 52, and he’s survived by his wife, Kim, and three children. Brown had multiple bouts with cancer in his life and was receiving immunotherapy treatment while he coached the Badgers tailbacks last...
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
CC lacrosse demolishes St. Mary to win its sixth in a row
Columbia College lacrosse beat St. Mary, knocking the Spires off by a score of 18-1. It was Columbia's sixth win in a row. The Cougars (8-5, 6-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) wasted no time, as Derek Howard scored the Cougars' first goal just 55 second into the game for the early lead. Howard scored again less than a minute later and St. Mary (1-6, 1-6) would eventually find itself in...
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
Yankton’s Matthew Mors Leaving Wisconsin for South Dakota State
Yankton's Matthew Mors is one of the best high school basketball players to ever play in the state of South Dakota and now he is coming home. As a 3x South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Mors was heavily recruited by many programs in the region but he ultimately landed at the University of Wisconsin.
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
