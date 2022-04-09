ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4l6o_0f4elw2w00

Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri

Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
KNOXVILLE, TN
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice

More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
MADISON, WI
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
MADISON, WI
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep

No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
STARKVILLE, MS
Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays

The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
FOOTBALL
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
TUCSON, AZ
CC lacrosse demolishes St. Mary to win its sixth in a row

Columbia College lacrosse beat St. Mary, knocking the Spires off by a score of 18-1. It was Columbia's sixth win in a row. The Cougars (8-5, 6-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) wasted no time, as Derek Howard scored the Cougars' first goal just 55 second into the game for the early lead. Howard scored again less than a minute later and St. Mary (1-6, 1-6) would eventually find itself in...
COLUMBIA, MO
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence

More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
SPORTS
Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

Comments / 0

