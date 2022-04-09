Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

For the second straight night, Missouri baseball jumped out to a two-run lead against No. 1 Tennessee. For the second night in a row, the Tigers fell apart in the late innings, losing 11-4 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. If you are a fan of home runs, then this was the game to watch. In the first two innings, there were five. Two came in the first when Luke Mann and Torin Montgomery hit back-to-back solo shots to put Missouri (18-10, 3-8 SEC) up on...

