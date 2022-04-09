Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day
It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
Nebraska Football: Athlete Aneyas Williams coming for Spring Game
Scott Frost following a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. It seems like the visitor list is growing for the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, running back Aneyas Williams announced he would be in Lincoln for the game.
Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut
Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.
Former dual-sport star high school athlete Dion Ford was shot and killed in a robbery in Minnesota
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Wildlife burns 30,000 acres in central Nebraska
If anyone has information about the stolen trailer or its contents they need to call Omaha police at 402-444-STOP. A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. Election 2022: Nebraska GOP to select special election nominee. Updated: 1 hour ago. State party leaders said the...
The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two
Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Franklin University sponsoring Red, White, and BOOM! firework finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin University has joined on to sponsor the fireworks finale for Red, White, and BOOM! The school made the announcement Tuesday. This will be the 40th presentation of the fireworks show, which is expected to bring roughly 400,000 people to the Capital City on July 1, which is a Friday. Red, White […]
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Three more K-State players hit transfer portal, three players remain on roster
The mass exodus at K-State men's basketball continues.
4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice
More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
Lawrence ready to celebrate KU championship with huge parade Sunday
That’s why the city of Lawrence is planning a huge parade on Sunday afternoon, a massive gathering to thank the Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball team, which won it all on Monday Night.
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
T-Bird baseball wins ninth-straight game, wweeps Garden City
GARDEN CITY - For the second time this season, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would manage to back up a Friday afternoon home doubleheader sweep with a road sweep the following day by defeating Garden City Community College by scores of 10-4 and 17-10 to complete a four-game series sweep at Williams Stadium in Garden City on Saturday.
Baylor softball scores 10 unanswered runs to beat Kansas in series opener
LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — After falling down 3-0 early in the game, the Baylor Softball team found its rhythm offensively, as the Bears beat Kansas 10-3. Seven of those Baylor runs came in the top of the 6th inning, with six of them coming with two outs in the inning. Game two of the […]
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
Comments / 1