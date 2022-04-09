ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEQlu_0f4eluHU00

Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day

It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Center, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Wildlife burns 30,000 acres in central Nebraska

If anyone has information about the stolen trailer or its contents they need to call Omaha police at 402-444-STOP. A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. Election 2022: Nebraska GOP to select special election nominee. Updated: 1 hour ago. State party leaders said the...
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#American Football#College Football#The Red White Spring Game
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice

More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case. UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep

No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
STARKVILLE, MS
Salina Post

T-Bird baseball wins ninth-straight game, wweeps Garden City

GARDEN CITY - For the second time this season, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would manage to back up a Friday afternoon home doubleheader sweep with a road sweep the following day by defeating Garden City Community College by scores of 10-4 and 17-10 to complete a four-game series sweep at Williams Stadium in Garden City on Saturday.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy