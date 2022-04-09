Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies
At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
Clemson 'at the top' for dynamic pass-rusher entering spring game visit
The Clemson Insider recently spoke with a dynamic pass-rusher ahead of his return visit to Clemson this weekend. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) High School four-star David Ojiegbe announced (...)
BSU Spring FOOTBALL03.JPG
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) passes the ball down the field during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium.
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
Photos: University of Arizona Spring Game
The Wildcats wrapped up their off-season practices with their Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
ODU wraps up Spring game with annual Spring game
NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics Release) – Head coach Ricky Rahne wasn’t satisfied with everything he saw in Old Dominion’s annual spring game. There were some passes dropped, missed blocks and a few missed tackles. But compared to last year’s spring game, in which the Monarchs were coming off a 2020 season in which they did not play because of […]
Clemson hands out new tight end offer
Clemson dished out a new offer to a standout tight end in the class of 2023, who was on campus for the program's Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) (...)
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0