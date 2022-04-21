View the original article to see embedded media.

Few college football programs will look quite as different as Oklahoma will in 2022. It debuts a new head coach, two new coordinators, a new quarterback, and several new faces at various other positions, as well.

All that change has pushed Oklahoma down in the estimation of some preseason prediction artists, but those changes may point in a positive direction.

Brent Venables — one of the most respected defensive minds in the game — came over from Clemson to serve as head coach. And he'll have one of the sport's brightest offensive minds, too, with Jeff Lebby calling plays.

Those plays will run through another first-timer at OU in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF, where he and Lebby worked together operating an offense that ranked in the top 10 nationally in most categories.

But there are more than a few obstacles between Oklahoma and a Big 12 championship. What can the Sooners look forward to on their 2022 schedule? Let's take a look at each game, from the easiest to the hardest.

Oklahoma football schedule: Ranking the Sooners' 2022 opponents

12. UTEP When: Sept. 3 Where: Norman What to expect: This was a very average team a year ago, going 7-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA play behind an offense that ranked No. 70 overall. Not much of a threat for the Sooners, who are 4-0 against the Miners all time, most recently a 56-7 result in the 2017 season, when OU went to the College Football Playoff.

11. Kent State When: Sept. 10 Where: Norman What to expect: Kent State was the No. 5 total offense in college football last season, but the engine behind all that production — quarterback Dustin Crum — is out of the picture. That should throw a dent into the Golden Flashes' ability to move downfield, but this team still has enough speed on the outside to make things interesting.

10. Kansas When: Oct. 15 Where: Norman What to expect: Likely not what the Sooners did in Lawrence last fall, getting shut out by the Jayhawks in the first half before having to mount a comeback. Kansas is still worth watching out for in 2022 — second-year coach Lance Leipold gets his QB/RB duo back, not to mention most of last season's defense. KU isn't exactly going to the College Football Playoff, but it could morph into a bowl team this year.

9. Texas Tech When: Nov. 26 Where: Lubbock What to expect: Last season was the Red Raiders' first winning campaign since 2015 and their first bowl-eligible season since 2017, going on to beat former coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl. Now first-year coach Joey Maguire gets quarterback Donovan Smith for 2022, but needs to find replacements at receiver and offensive line, and repair a defense that allowed 5 TDs per game in Big 12 play.

8. Kansas State When: Sept. 24 Where: Norman What to expect: Chris Klieman went 2-1 against Lincoln Riley when he was at OU, and the loss was by just five points last season. But the Sooners are under new management now and will face a Wildcat team that has to replace important starters on the offensive line and in the secondary. Adrian Martinez steps in at quarterback, and Deuce Vaughn is still a problem in the backfield.

7. TCU When: Oct. 1 Where: Fort Worth What to expect: For the first time since 2001, TCU will have a new coach. Sonny Dykes steps into the role with a mandate to get the most from what should be a half-dozen returning starters on offense. A unit that had mixed results a year ago: it ranked second in the Big 12 in total production, but third-worst in scoring. Defensively, the Frogs were second-worst in the league in yards and points allowed, allowing around five TDs per game.

6. Iowa State When: Oct. 27 Where: Ames What to expect: Last preseason, Iowa State owned a school-best No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25. A month later, it was 2-2 and out of the polls. So much for that momentum Matt Campbell had going in with all that returning talent. Iowa State needs a new quarterback, tight end, running back, center, and most of a functioning defense. One exception: Big 12 sack leader Will McDonald is back.

5. West Virginia When: Nov. 12 Where: Morgantown What to expect: West Virginia beat a pair of ranked teams in Virginia Tech and Iowa State last season, in addition to a win over Texas, and while it lost quarterback Jarret Doege to the transfer portal, it just gained JT Daniels, who was undefeated in two stints at Georgia. And while the Mountaineers bring back experience on the D-line, they'll need to shore up the linebackers and secondary. Can they pressure Dillon Gabriel before he's able to get a few balls downfield?

4. Nebraska When: Sept. 17 Where: Lincoln What to expect: OU's old nemesis played this one close last season, losing by just seven. But then again, the Huskers played everybody close, losing all nine games by single digits. Scott Frost is getting one more chance to make it right before getting the ax, and this offseason he got aggressive, bringing on two notable offensive pieces: Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson and former Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple. But we'll see if the Huskers have enough perimeter speed to make the most of those additions.

3. Bedlam When: Nov. 19 Where: Norman What to expect: The top defense in college football a year ago lost its coordinator after Jim Knowles took the Ohio State job, and three key pieces in the secondary. Quarterback Spencer Sanders showed flashes last fall, throwing 20 TDs and over 2,800 yards, but had 12 picks and seven games when he threw one touchdown or none. And the Cowboys won't have 1,200 yard rusher Jaylen Warren back, either.

2. Texas When: Oct. 8 Where: Dallas What to expect: Texas was third-worst in the Big 12 in total defense and fourth-worst in allowing 31.1 points per game last season, a number that rose to 35 in conference games. And despite the tired cliché that "stats don't matter" in rivalry games, that is actually true for the Red River Shootout; you never quite know what you're going to get. History is a helpful guide, as OU has won the last four and all but three in the last decade. This could be one of the better QB matchups we've seen in a while, too, with Quinn Ewers the Longhorns' projected starter against Dillon Gabriel.