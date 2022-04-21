Few college football programs will look quite as different as Oklahoma will in 2022. It debuts a new head coach, two new coordinators, a new quarterback, and several new faces at various other positions, as well.
All that change has pushed Oklahoma down in the estimation of some preseason prediction artists, but those changes may point in a positive direction.
Brent Venables — one of the most respected defensive minds in the game — came over from Clemson to serve as head coach. And he'll have one of the sport's brightest offensive minds, too, with Jeff Lebby calling plays.
Those plays will run through another first-timer at OU in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF, where he and Lebby worked together operating an offense that ranked in the top 10 nationally in most categories.
But there are more than a few obstacles between Oklahoma and a Big 12 championship. What can the Sooners look forward to on their 2022 schedule? Let's take a look at each game, from the easiest to the hardest.
Oklahoma football schedule: Ranking the Sooners' 2022 opponents
As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback. Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as ...
Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr has landed at Arkansas. The graduate senior guard announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she had committed to play for head coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks. Arkansas (18-14, 7-9 SEC) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
Safe to say: Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his USC debut Saturday. In his first on-field introduction to Trojans fans at USC’s spring game, the Oklahoma transfer finished the day 10-12 for 98 yards and two touchdowns; tossing some beautiful throws in the process. Williams performance was the...
The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
Over the years, the Oklahoma football program has produced its fair share of legendary players and Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield fits the bill on both counts, and the former OU quarterback saw himself honored by the school recently. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season, ...
With the changing transfer portal rules and a developing NIL landscape, college football finds itself in a new era which has kicked off what many call “free agency.” As criticism comes down from Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney and now Jimbo Fisher, college football leaders face big questions.
Oklahoma football legend Brian Bosworth is clearly excited about the future of the Sooner program under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, and a record 75,360 fans packed Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to catch the intrasquad showcase. Add in Baker Mayfield’s statue unveiling and former OU coach Barry Switzer announcing a new NIL collective and it was definitely a good weekend for the Sooners.
Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
Many prominent figures have called out college football over recent weeks and months due to the impacts the transfer portal and NIL have had on the landscape of the sport. Recently, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione ripped the transfer portal and NIL in a radio interview for what they have done to college football.
Last season saw a Big Ten team make the College Football Playoff again as Michigan returned to national prominence and made the final four semifinal. But the conference still hasn't won a national championship for almost a decade, when Ohio State won the first-ever playoff after the 2014 season. ...
Scotty Middleton, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound junior small forward recruit from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has narrowed his list of schools to five: Kansas, Texas A&M, UConn, Seton Hall and Ohio State, Joe Tipton of On3sports.com reported Thursday. Middleton is ranked No. 19 in the college men’s basketball...
On Friday afternoon, former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer announced he’s giving back to the school in a unique way. According to an announcement from Switzer, he’s starting a new name, image and likeness collective for Sooners athletes. “We changed the game in 1981 at The University of...
Alabama just made another bombshell move in the college football transfer portal after former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell committed to the Crimson Tide. "Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young," Harrell told 247Sports on why he picked Alabama. "I just feel like with his arm ...
Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
Joe Burrow might be doing a little bit of recruiting work on the side for his beloved LSU Tigers. On Friday, quarterback Dante Moore, one of the top-rated recruits in the 2023 class, shared a picture of himself posing with Burrow. The timing is no coincidence, as Saturday is LSU’s spring game, and Moore is taking an official visit to be there.
While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
Oklahoma fans came out in full force to officially kick off the Brent Venables era at the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. Oklahoma football had a turbulent offseason. Lincoln Riley left for USC. So did Caleb Williams. The Sooners then went out and hired the defensive-minded Venables away from Clemson.
Comments / 0