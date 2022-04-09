Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
NDOT: construction underway on routes to Husker game
Avoid Exit 409 tomorrow while en route to Memorial Stadium for Saturday's spring game, and allow extra time for traffic delays.
News Channel Nebraska
Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history
ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
WOWT
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
Big Spring’s Karabanoff signs with Wisconsin Lutheran
Big Spring senior offensive lineman and linebacker Karl Karabanoff signed a letter-of-intent to play football for Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
SportsZone Saturday – April 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at Spring Football practice for SDSU, USD and Augustana.
FOX 21 Online
Strong Pitching Leads UMD Softball to Doubleheader Split With Minnesota State Mankato
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth and No. 18 Minnesota State Mankato softball teams traded shutouts on Saturday, as the Mavericks won game one 3-0 in extras while the Bulldogs took game two 2-0 to split the doubleheader. Lauren Dixon finished with 13 strikeouts in game one while Sam...
KGLO News
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
UMD Baseball Falls in Home Opener, Softball Sweeps Concordia-St. Paul
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball team returned to home Sunday for the first time all season but couldn’t overcome an early deficit, as Winona State got the 6-3 win. UMD falls to 11-13 and will wrap up the series with Winona State in a doubleheader on...
KSNB Local4
Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
SportsZone Boys Player of the Year Nominee: LeMars’ Caleb Dreckman
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Few athletes have the ability to take over game once the ball is in their hands. LeMars’ Caleb Dreckman is an exception. Averaging 21.2 points per game for the third best mark in all of Class 3A, it’s no surprise he’ll be playing in Maroon threads at Morningside next winter. […]
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0