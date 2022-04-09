Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

The Red-White Spring Game provided a glimpse into Nebraska's new-look offense and into the program in general. But plenty of questions remain, including these four:. Can the Mark Whipple/Scott Frost offense get rolling quickly in 2022? Frost said Nebraska coaches kept the run-game scheme "dreadfully simple" Saturday. What's more, Casey Thompson, the likely starting quarterback, played only three series. Hey, there was no reason for the Huskers to show all their cards in a scrimmage. For his part, Thompson said the run game was "fine" this spring, and he likes the athleticism at the receiver positions. "I just want to see us be a little more consistent and move the chains," he said.

