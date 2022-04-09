Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut
Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.
KETV.com
Nebraska Spring Game: Defense uses late-game interception to edge offense, 43-39
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska put a wrap on spring practices with their annual Red-White Scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Due to a large number of injuries on the roster, it was an offense (red team) vs. defense (white team) format. Defense led for most of the...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks national champions to make appearances as part of Barnstorming Tour
Kansas’ men’s basketball players will be making appearances around the Kansas City area and across the state this spring following Monday’s national title victory over North Carolina. KU’s Barnstorming Tour will begin April 23 at Wichita East High School, 6th Man Strategies LLC announced Friday. Also in...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Wind Surge fans react to season opener
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s almost been one year to the day Riverfront Stadium opened its doors to baseball fans for the first time. With Friday’s season opener for the Wichita Wind Surge in the books, many fans say they’re amazed to see the progress made to the stadium and overall fan experience since last […]
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
Topeka Tropics host the SW Kansas Storm Saturday in Landon Arena
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics hosted their third home game of the season on Saturday evening against the SW Kansas Storm of Dodge City, KS in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Final Score, Topeka Tropics 24, SW Kansas Storm 59. The Topeka Tropics are 0-4 in league play this season. The […]
