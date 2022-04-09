Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies
At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
Arizona Wildcats QB Will Plummer out 4-6 months with shoulder injury
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer is expected to miss four to six months following shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. Plummer suffered the shoulder injury in Arizona's win over Cal last season, which snapped the Wildcats' 20-game losing streak. Plummer exited the game multiple times with injury. Despite the shoulder...
Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason
Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program. The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Oregon Ducks’ first spring scrimmage features big runs, turnovers
EUGENE — Oregon’s first spring scrimmage featured a mix of big plays, particularly in the run game, and some turnovers. The Ducks held their first of three spring scrimmages at Autzen Stadium on Saturday with player families and high school coaches who attended UO’s clinic in attendance but closed to other observers.
ODU wraps up Spring game with annual Spring game
NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics Release) – Head coach Ricky Rahne wasn’t satisfied with everything he saw in Old Dominion’s annual spring game. There were some passes dropped, missed blocks and a few missed tackles. But compared to last year’s spring game, in which the Monarchs were coming off a 2020 season in which they did not play because of […]
