Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Kansas State football wins in-state recruiting battle for Wichita tight end Will Anciaux
Kansas State picked up a big in-state recruiting victory on Sunday night when three-star tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to the Wildcats via social media. Anciaux, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Wichita's Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State, among others, including...
KOCO
Crashing the Boards: Spring football games approaching for OU, Oklahoma State
Spring football is quickly approaching. Sports Director Bryan Keating and Elgin Rucker discuss what fans can expect in the Cowboys’ and Sooners’ upcoming spring games.
Oregon football recruiting: 5-star OL Josh Conerly picks Ducks over USC
Just a few months after winning the College Football Playoff while at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just landed a major recruiting grab. Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Jr., the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 football recruiting class, committed to play for ...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Wichita Eagle
‘This is why you want to be a Jayhawk’: KU national champions celebrated with parade
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, his wife, Cindy, and their granddaughter, Ella, sat in the back of a powder blue 1959 Corvette convertible, waving to thousands of fans who were lined along Massachusetts Street on Sunday afternoon during a festive victory parade honoring the 2022 national champions. It...
Three more K-State players hit transfer portal, three players remain on roster
The mass exodus at K-State men's basketball continues.
Baylor softball scores 10 unanswered runs to beat Kansas in series opener
LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — After falling down 3-0 early in the game, the Baylor Softball team found its rhythm offensively, as the Bears beat Kansas 10-3. Seven of those Baylor runs came in the top of the 6th inning, with six of them coming with two outs in the inning. Game two of the […]
WIBW
Kansas football team scrimmages in front of fans at Spring Preview
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A year ago this time in Lawrence, a new Jayhawks coaching staff was taking over after spring ball was wrapping up. Now, the sands of time have allowed Coach Lance Leipold to invest more into this young Kansas team. Today, that product was put on full...
Wind Surge fans react to season opener
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s almost been one year to the day Riverfront Stadium opened its doors to baseball fans for the first time. With Friday’s season opener for the Wichita Wind Surge in the books, many fans say they’re amazed to see the progress made to the stadium and overall fan experience since last […]
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
