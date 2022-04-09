Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Derek Wiesskopf's Recruiting Stock Rising
Williamsburg Sophomore Nets Nebraska, Wisconsin Offers; Visits Iowa Monday
KETV.com
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day
It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
KSNB Local4
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.; entry will not be permitted at gates 1, 6, 8, 16-16a, and 22. The University of Nebraska does have a clear-bag policy. Details on that and other game-day policies can be found on Huskers.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Jack Hoffman's touchdown run lives on in Nebraska Huskers history
ATKINSON, Neb. -- A fan-favorite event for any Huskers fan is returning tomorrow, with the annual Red-White game taking place at Memorial Stadium. But it's not just about football. In 2013 Jack Hoffman, who was fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer, scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown, not only winning the game for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankton’s Matthew Mors Leaving Wisconsin for South Dakota State
Yankton's Matthew Mors is one of the best high school basketball players to ever play in the state of South Dakota and now he is coming home. As a 3x South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Mors was heavily recruited by many programs in the region but he ultimately landed at the University of Wisconsin.
WOWT
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
KGLO News
Monday April 11th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
KSNB Local4
Hastings baseball edges out Norfolk, 9-8
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a battle with the wind this week, Saturday was perfect baseball weather as the Hastings baseball team played host to Norfolk. Early on in the top of the second, Norfolk managed to put up four runs, with the help of key players Easton Sulivan and Zach Cornder. In the bottom of the third, the bats came alive for Hastings as Evan Rust hit one to right field, allowing two runs in for the Tigers tying things up, 4-4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0