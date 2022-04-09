Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut
Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks national champions to make appearances as part of Barnstorming Tour
Kansas’ men’s basketball players will be making appearances around the Kansas City area and across the state this spring following Monday’s national title victory over North Carolina. KU’s Barnstorming Tour will begin April 23 at Wichita East High School, 6th Man Strategies LLC announced Friday. Also in...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
T-Bird baseball wins ninth-straight game, wweeps Garden City
GARDEN CITY - For the second time this season, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would manage to back up a Friday afternoon home doubleheader sweep with a road sweep the following day by defeating Garden City Community College by scores of 10-4 and 17-10 to complete a four-game series sweep at Williams Stadium in Garden City on Saturday.
Baylor softball scores 10 unanswered runs to beat Kansas in series opener
LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — After falling down 3-0 early in the game, the Baylor Softball team found its rhythm offensively, as the Bears beat Kansas 10-3. Seven of those Baylor runs came in the top of the 6th inning, with six of them coming with two outs in the inning. Game two of the […]
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
