Cleveland-Kansas City Runs

Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Royals tenth. Hunter Dozier singles to right field. Kyle...

www.ourmidland.com

numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Midland Daily News

Miami-San Francisco Runs

Marlins second. Joey Wendle singles to center field. Brian Anderson singles to left field. Joey Wendle to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Mauricio Dubon. Joey Wendle scores. Payton Henry called out on strikes. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Brian Anderson to second. Garrett Cooper reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jorge Soler out at second.
MLB
KCTV 5

Arrowhead Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas to drop Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive. The district’s school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots. District spokesman...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Midland Daily News

Cards manager Marmol out 2nd consecutive game with flu

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol missed his second successive game on Sunday against Pittsburgh after being diagnosed with the flu. The 35-year-old was sent home prior to Saturday’s game and team doctors felt he should remain there until his condition improved. Bench coach...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Midland Daily News

N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Jeff McNeil. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
MLB
Midland Daily News

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

E_Taylor (1), Freeman (1), Bryant (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Taylor (2). HR_Cron (1), Díaz (1). SB_Grichuk (1), Joe (1), Hampson (1). SF_Taylor (1), Rodgers (1). IP H R ER BB SO. Los Angeles. Urías L,0-1 2 6 6 3 2 0.
BOULDER, CO
Midland Daily News

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

E_Marte (1), Perdomo (1). DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Machado (2), Marte (1). 3B_Kim (1). HR_Profar (2), Alfaro (1), Walker (1), Hummel (1). SB_Marte (1). SF_Nola (2), Cronenworth (1). IP H R ER BB SO. San Diego. Crismatt 3 1 0 0 3 4. Adams...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 10, 2022: Mason Martin homers in Indy's victory

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-2) used a four-run fifth inning to earn a 7-2 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Mason Martin (.368) hit a solo home run and was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. CF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.278) was 2 for 5 with a run scored. SS Rodolfo Castro (.353) had an RBI. LF Oneil Cruz (.235) was 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored and played in left field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 2.45) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo on Zack Greinke

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about the impact of veteran free-agent addition Zack Greinke on the pitching staff. Picollo spoke at Kauffman Stadium prior to the season opener on April 7, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

White Sox leave Leury Garcia off Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not list Leury Garcia as a starter for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia will take the morning off as Tim Anderson takes over at shortstop and bats leadoff for the White Sox. Garcia is projected to make 491 plate appearances this season, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Midland Daily News

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

DP_Oakland 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), Segura (2). Jefferies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry. T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bobby Bradley sitting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians did not list Bobby Bradley in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bradley will catch a breather Sunday while Owen Miller gets a start at first base and bats sixth. Bradley is projected to make 393 more plate appearances this season, with...
CLEVELAND, OH

