Boy Scouts gather food donations for annual Scouting for Food drive

BRADLEY BEACH — The second annual Bradley Beach Food Drive, held last Saturday, ended with borough residents having donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and other in-demand items, including baking supplies and infant care necessities. Led by the wailing sirens of fire trucks and ambulances, volunteers including Mayor Larry Fox, and borough council members Al Gubitosi, Randy Bonnell and John Weber, drove up and down the streets of Bradley Beach, picking up donations of food and other items left outside by residents.

BRADLEY BEACH, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO