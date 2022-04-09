ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle-King County Public Health suspects raw oysters as cause of norovirus illnesses

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills at Il Terrazzo Carmine, an Italian restaurant located at 411 1st Ave S, in Seattle. Raw oysters are suspected as the likely source of illness. However, it is not uncommon for norovirus...

www.foodsafetynews.com

