HPU rally falls short against Longwood

HIGH POINT — With the bases loaded, High Point University failed to plate the tying run in the bottom of the ninth and lost to Longwood 3-2 in Big South baseball Friday at Williard Stadium.

The Panthers began their final at-bat down 3-0 after Longwood scored two in the eighth. Javon Fields tripled, scoring Cole Singsank and Blake Sutton with none out and got HPU within one..

After a groundout and popup, Miggy Echazaretta and Charlie Klinger walked to load the bases. But the rally died when Adam Stuart grounded out.

HPU starter Carter Shepherd took the loss. He gave up a run in the first then tossed six scoreless innings and walked the first two batters in the eighth, who later scored. Shepherd struck out eight.

The Panthers managed just five hits, with Fields providing two.