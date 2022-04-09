Scheduled: A short story

I can get from my house to yours with my eyes closed. Cut through the park, then pass that guy’s house — you remember him, from 10th-grade math. Every time he said something in class, we’d share a look. We did that often. Half the time, I didn’t even know what the looks meant; I felt like you were thinking one thing and I was thinking another. Yet, there was something about those moments that we wanted to share with each other. I’ve never felt less alone than I did sitting next to you in 10th-grade math.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO