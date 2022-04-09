Timberwolves Resting Karl-Anthony Towns Sunday vs. Bulls

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (back) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, per the league’s injury report. It’s likely just some rest for Wiggins in the regular-season finale as the Warriors cannot move any higher in the standings. But the Mavericks can catch them and bump them down to fourth which is likely why Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green will be playing in this one. Regardless, Golden State is nowhere near the play-in tournament and should see a much-needed week off ahead of the playoffs for a team that has been battered by injuries all season long.
