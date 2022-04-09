ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves Resting Karl-Anthony Towns Sunday vs. Bulls

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With a play-in game on the horizon, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking right past their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The T-Wolves tweeted that Karl-Anthony Towns would be held out of their regular-season finale so that he can...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Karl Anthony
Person
Patrick Beverley
NESN

NBA Play-In Tournament? Here’s Refresher On How It Will Look

The NBA Play-In Tournament is the league’s newest addition to the playoff format and will provide immediate do-or-die games before the postseason officially starts. Here’s a quick refresher on what it consists of, and how this year’s rundown will look:. For the Eastern Conference, the No. 7...
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Sixers Notebook: Joel Embiid rests while winning NBA scoring title

PHILADELPHIA — The biggest accomplishment for the 76ers on the final day of the 2021-22 season was purely mathematical. It happened mid-afternoon, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with Cleveland. That ensured that Joel Embiid, at 30.6 points per game, would win the NBA scoring title, the first for a center since 1999-2000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The T Wolves#The Los Angeles Clippers#Non Covid#Twolves Pr#Fanduel Sportsbook
NESN

How Celtics Feel Entering Postseason After Securing No. 2 Seed

The Boston Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after a thorough beatdown of the Memphis Grizzlies on the final night of the regular season. With the victory, the Celtics will face the winner of the Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers play-in game. While some teams like the Milwaukee Bucks appeared to rest starters and perhaps avoid the potential Nets matchup, Boston did not back down.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

D'Angelo Russell Ruled Out vs. Bulls

The final game of the season is nothing more than a formality for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they’re using that as an excuse to rest up for the Play-In Tournament. Karl-Anthony Towns was already listed as a no-go against the Chicago Bulls, but D’Angelo Russell was also ruled out ahead of tip-off, despite being listed as questionable.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

How Eastern Conference Standings Look As Celtics, 76ers Win Finales

The Boston Celtics got ready for the postseason with a dominant win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in each team’s regular-season finale. Boston officially earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with the 139-110 victory. The Celtics, who own tiebreakers against both the Bucks and 76ers, will host the winner of the Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers Play-In Game in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NESN

Tim Anderson Back in White Sox' Lineup Sunday vs. Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are set to welcome back a key piece to their high-octane lineup. According to the official Twitter of White Sox color analyst Steve Stone, All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson will make his season debut this afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Anderson returns from a two-game suspension stemming...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pelicans

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (back) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, per the league’s injury report. It’s likely just some rest for Wiggins in the regular-season finale as the Warriors cannot move any higher in the standings. But the Mavericks can catch them and bump them down to fourth which is likely why Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green will be playing in this one. Regardless, Golden State is nowhere near the play-in tournament and should see a much-needed week off ahead of the playoffs for a team that has been battered by injuries all season long.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Max Pacioretty Returns from 12-Game Absence vs. Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights have fallen outside of the playoff picture, but they have a key cog returning to help with their postseason push. Jesse Granger tweeted that Max Pacioretty was activated from the injured reserve and was taking pre-game line rushes ahead of the Knights’ tilt against the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
37K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy