ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 Theft Suspects Dead, One Injured Following Chase

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo theft suspects are dead and one critically injured after a wreck during a high speed chase in the Houston...

woai.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
KFYR-TV

Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance. She has non life threatening...
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy