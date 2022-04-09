2 Theft Suspects Dead, One Injured Following Chase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
A Texas man was charged earlier this week in connection with the murder of a mother who was found dead in her home by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was taken into custody Monday in the death of 41-year-old Holly Vines. Cavanaugh and Vines, a registered nurse,...
HOUSTON – Two months later, the parents of Jesslyn Zuniga still want to know what happened. “We’re waiting for answers,” said her father Jose Zuniga. “In our mind, it’s not making sense. It’s not adding up.”. The 18-year-old’s body was found alongside an overpass...
Police say a wrong-way driver got out of his car after colliding with another driver on a Texas interstate, then was fatally hit by a third driver suspected of being drunk, according to local media reports. Houston police were called to the fatal crash at about 2:40 a.m. Monday, March...
A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a crash overnight, moments after fighting with her husband and driving away, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Westgreen near Kingsland in west Harris County around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance. She has non life threatening...
HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston is wanted by police. Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23. On March 9, officers were dispatched around1 p.m. to a...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
HOUSTON – A man who was followed home from a bank apparently knew exactly what criminals wanted when he tossed an envelope filled with cash at a suspect who was rushing toward him. The incident happened on March 8 at around 11:30 a.m. in the Fourth Ward area. According...
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they said shot a 22-year-old woman while she was driving in west Houston in early March. The suspect, Josiah Elie Joseph Jacques, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of...
