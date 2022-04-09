ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Axiom crew arrives at ISS

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first fully private astronaut mission to dock...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

SpaceX Has Several Crewed Missions on the ISS in the Pipeline

While SpaceX's goal of colonizing Mars seems to spark the most intrigue and discussion among space enthusiasts, we are certainly decades out from making Mars exploration a reality. However, one of the biggest programs in the aerospace company — keeping the International Space Station operational with regular cargo deployments — is a key component in making Mars exploration possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom#Astronaut
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

SpaceX, Northrop Grumman to resupply the ISS through 2026

The agency said Wednesday it had ordered six additional resupply missions from the company under its Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract. NASA also placed an order for six more missions with aerospace prime Northrop Grumman, another major provider of resupply services to the ISS. NASA awarded both SpaceX and Northrop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Richard Branson could be the first billionaire to fly on Elon Musk's Starship

It's no secret that Richard Branson is a big fan of SpaceX. And, as a fellow space baron to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, it's hard to blame him — since Musk's aerospace firm is edging closer to attempting its first orbital flight with a fully stacked Starship vehicle — and a launch date fast approaching. This will be a huge step for Musk's ambitions to build, operate, and land a new spaceship on the surface of Mars, putting humans on the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS

ALMATY, March 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts safely landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the International Space Station aboard the same capsule despite heightened antagonism between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine. The flight -- carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Space schedule: First private mission to the ISS, Nasa will keep testing Moon rocket

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center is the the focus of some major space events over the next two weeks, as Nasa continues testing of its big Moon rocket and the first all-private space missions heads to the International Space station, trailed by the next schedule launched of Nasa astronauts to the ISS. SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Axiom-1 — Friday April 8Axiom-1, the first all-private mission to the ISS, is scheduled to launch from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at 11:17 a.m. Eastern on Friday. A four-person crew from Axiom Space will lift off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule atop a Falcon 9...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Three Cosmonauts Arrive at the ISS Wearing Bright Yellow Jumpsuits

About a month ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, placing NATO on high alert and creating a shock wave felt around the world. One place that has been particularly resilient to the effects of this conflict is the International Space Station (ISS). Even as tensions mount and the heads of space agencies engage in an online war of words, astronauts and cosmonauts continue to work and live together in orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian cosmonauts arrive at ISS wearing Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing flight suits in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, mostly yellow with blue accents.Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov successfully blasted off from Russia’s launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on Friday, and when the spacecraft docked at the space station three hours later and they boarded, they were seen wearing flight suits in striking yellow and blue.Russia said the suits were selected and packed a few months before the mission launch. Speaking about the choice of colours, Mr Artemyev said they...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa confirms astronaut will return from space station on Russian spacecraft

Despite the collapse in Russia-US relations over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Nasa officials have confirmed International Space Station astronaut Mark Vande Hai will return to Earth as scheduled on 30 March aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.Nasa’s ISS manager Joel Montalbano confirmed that Col Vande Hei — a retired US Army colonel — would have a ride during a press conference on Monday, Reuters reports. Russian officials have also confirmed they will bring Col Vande Hai home, along with two Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS, despite the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, hinting on social...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy