Axiom crew arrives at ISS

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center is the the focus of some major space events over the next two weeks, as Nasa continues testing of its big Moon rocket and the first all-private space missions heads to the International Space station, trailed by the next schedule launched of Nasa astronauts to the ISS. SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Axiom-1 — Friday April 8Axiom-1, the first all-private mission to the ISS, is scheduled to launch from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at 11:17 a.m. Eastern on Friday. A four-person crew from Axiom Space will lift off in a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule atop a Falcon 9...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO