Axiom crew arrives at ISS

Despite the collapse in Russia-US relations over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Nasa officials have confirmed International Space Station astronaut Mark Vande Hai will return to Earth as scheduled on 30 March aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.Nasa’s ISS manager Joel Montalbano confirmed that Col Vande Hei — a retired US Army colonel — would have a ride during a press conference on Monday, Reuters reports. Russian officials have also confirmed they will bring Col Vande Hai home, along with two Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS, despite the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, hinting on social...
Comments / 0