Arcadia, CA

Taiba wins Santa Anita Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 1/4 lengths on the last weekend of major...

abc17news.com

