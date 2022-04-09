Taiba wins Santa Anita Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

One of the country's marquee sporting events, the 2022 Kentucky Derby, is just four weeks away, and favorites have started to emerge for the Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Epicenter, who is coming off an impressive victory in the Louisiana Derby, is the favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 5-1. Smile Happy is not far behind at 6-1, while three horses - Forbidden Kingdom, Messier and White Abarrio - are 8-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
