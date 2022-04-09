ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They can be proud of that performance' - How Everton stunned Manchester United

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day pundits Danny Murphy and Ian...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Ian Wright
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions. Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Title race honours ended even as Manchester City and Liverpool shared an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Tottenham took a major step forward in the battle for the top four, Everton seized the day, and it was a weekend to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from a huge weekend of Premier League action.Classic clashA remarkable encounter finishes with the points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi— Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022Manchester City and Liverpool served up a football feast full of incident, goals and quality. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodison Park#Manchester United 1 0
SB Nation

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

After arguably the toughest week of the season, Chelsea bounced back to form with an emphatic 6-0 win powered by two elite midfielders playing at an incredibly high level. While several players — especially the attackers and wingbacks — shone brightly, it was the performances of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté that drove the victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League reaction & Champions League news

Tambuwal: Mourinho made the Premier League defensive, Arsenal were fantastic to watch under Wenger and also United under Ferguson, but the current Liverpool and Manchester City sides are the best I've ever seen. Bigs wins for Everton and Norwich. What about the bottom end of the Premier League?. Everton secured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy