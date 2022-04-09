'They can be proud of that performance' - How Everton stunned Manchester United

Title race honours ended even as Manchester City and Liverpool shared an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Tottenham took a major step forward in the battle for the top four, Everton seized the day, and it was a weekend to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from a huge weekend of Premier League action.Classic clashA remarkable encounter finishes with the points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi— Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022Manchester City and Liverpool served up a football feast full of incident, goals and quality. But...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO